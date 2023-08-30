Governor Abbott Expands Occupational Licensing Reciprocity For Military Servicemembers, Families

TEXAS, August 30 - August 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today directed Texas state agencies to adopt administrative changes in line with Senate Bill 422 from the 88th Legislative Session and the federal Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to expand out-of-state occupational licensing reciprocity for U.S. military servicemembers and their spouses in Texas.

"To keep Texas a national leader in supporting our men and women in the military and removing barriers to employment, I am directing Texas state agencies that issue occupational licenses that have not already done so to immediately begin the process of adopting administrative rules in line with the changes established in Senate Bill 422," reads the memo. "Agencies must also review 50 U.S.C. § 4025a, evaluate their occupational licensing policies and rules, and implement any changes needed under that law. Working together, we will provide servicemembers and their families with the license portability they so richly deserve and have earned."

In 2019, Governor Abbott signed legislation recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses for military spouses when certain criteria are met to help them gain employment. Senate Bill 422 expands the licensing reciprocity to servicemembers beginning September 1, 2023.

