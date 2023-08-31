Highlights from Construction Links Network - August 31, 2023
Top videos this week include engineers at RMIT University in Australia who have found a way of making stronger concrete with roasted used-coffee grounds. Lead author Dr Rajeev Roychand said the team developed a technique to make concrete 30% stronger by turning waste coffee grounds into biochar, using a low-energy process without oxygen at 350 degrees Celsius.
The second top video is courtesy of Gordie Howe International Bridge as they feature the dogs working on the project. Learn about the important role they play in protecting wildlife on site.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Magil Construction selected as a finalist for the 2023 Groundbreaker Awards
• Geo Week 2024 Announces over 150 Supporting Organizations and Media Partners
• How Can Your Municipality Protect People from Fall Hazards?
• Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo
• Amexon’s Residences at Central Park Receives Five Ontario Homebuilders Association Nominations
• Give them chances to win
• Increase Project Collaboration and Success with BIM Modeling
• Construction accounting: a complete guide for your business
• IAPMO Seeks Technical Subcommittee Members for Development of National Standard IAPMO Z1390 for Adult Changing Stations
• The RONA Foundation Launches the Home Sweet Home Campaign
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 22. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
