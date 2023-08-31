Las Vegas Plumber Looks To Prevention Over Plumbing Emergencies
Memberships can change the way consumers look at plumbing.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas plumber Dan Gonzalez is enhancing how his plumbing company, Flush It, does business. While most plumbers focus exclusively on plumbing problems as they happen, Flush It is encouraging homeowner memberships for the price of a complete home inspection.
“There is ‘real’ no cost to the membership because it includes an annual inspection for the same price,” says Gonzalez. “If we find a plumbing issue that needs to be addressed, then we’ll credit the entire inspection to the repair or replacement plus extend ten percent off of labor for that issue and any other issue they have all year.”
Gonzalez says he came up with the idea because he was thinking of ways to improve customer service. One way was to record a complete plumbing profile of a house during an inspection, educating the homeowners on what to watch for before there was a severe and potentially disastrous situation.
“Most future plumbing problems can be identified months in advance,” said Gonzalez. “So, if I see the early signs of corrosion on a laundry room valve, the homeowner can decide to replace it or add it to our watch list. I’ll also record the potential problem, tracking the corrosion on my next annual visit.”
Gonzalez says the system will also help homeowners make decisions between inspections. If the owner notices more corrosion or movement on a valve already identified as a problem, it’s easy to call Flush It as their plumber of choice.
“They might call in and say that the laundry room valve has developed a small leak or has become unstable, and all I have to do is pull up our files. We’ll know exactly what kind of valve they are talking about and have the replacement ready on arrival,” says Gonzalez. “Or, in a worst-case scenario, the valve might break, but our team will be able to remind the homeowner where and how to shut off the water to that area — something many of them forget in a stressful emergency.”
The new membership program departs from traditional plumbing services because Flush It is working to develop a customer service relationship with the homeowner. The company will be able to track the age and/or wear of pipes, valves, fixtures, and appliances and make recommendations ahead of time.
The life of a water heater, for example, can be extended five years or more by routinely replacing the anode rod every three to four years and flushing sediment out of the tank annually or every two years. These services are especially important in an area like Las Vegas, known for hard water and mineral deposit buildups.
“Many plumbers will advise their customers that their water heaters are getting older but fail to perform any maintenance,” Gonzalez said. “They wait for the homeowner’s water heater to break, sometimes flooding the entire garage and leaving them without hot water for days while they secure a new tank — many times not even the tank the homeowners want.”
Under the new membership program offered by Flush It, Gonzalez will provide services to extend the life of all plumbing-related products and pre-select what replacements the homeowner prefers ahead of time. In some cases, Gonzalez will also make recommendations, including which faucets and fixtures have lifetime warranties.
“Since I started working as a plumber years ago, I never understood why customers always had to make important decisions under stress,” says Gonzalez. “An annual inspection allows us to note which fixtures and appliances may need to be replaced in the near future. Customers can do their homework after the inspection and then call us so we can know exactly what brand and style they prefer ahead of time.”
Gonzalez has served the plumbing needs of the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson areas for over 20 years. Most people know him as “Dan,” the plumber, because his name used to be on all his trucks. A couple of years ago, he changed the name of his company to Flush It after buying a new van. For more information about Flush It or to schedule a plumbing service, visit www.flushitlv.com
