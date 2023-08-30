St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006373
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: August 30, 2023 at 1526 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South MM101, Bradford
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Elvin Sweet
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2023 at approximately 1526 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious person and motorcycle on Interstate 91 South near MM101 in Bradford. Troopers responded to the area and located Sweet who had been operating a 1984 Honda Sabre prior to their arrival.
Sweet was criminally suspended from driving and had active conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle. Sweet was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
