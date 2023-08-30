Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,402 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2023 at 1526 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South MM101, Bradford

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Elvin Sweet                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2023 at approximately 1526 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious person and motorcycle on Interstate 91 South near MM101 in Bradford. Troopers responded to the area and located Sweet who had been operating a 1984 Honda Sabre prior to their arrival.

 

Sweet was criminally suspended from driving and had active conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle. Sweet was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2023 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL:   N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS and VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more