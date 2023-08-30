St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4006373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2023 at 1526 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South MM101, Bradford

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Elvin Sweet

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2023 at approximately 1526 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious person and motorcycle on Interstate 91 South near MM101 in Bradford. Troopers responded to the area and located Sweet who had been operating a 1984 Honda Sabre prior to their arrival.

Sweet was criminally suspended from driving and had active conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle. Sweet was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.