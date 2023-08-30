Submit Release
California Sues School District in State Court Over Policy That Aims to ‘Out’ Transgender Students

(Subscription required) The State of California has brought a lawsuit against a local school district, challenging the constitutionality of a policy that compels faculty to “out” transgender students by contacting their parents if they request to be called by a different name or pronoun.

