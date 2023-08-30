Military AutoSource Kicks Off 6th Annual "Operation Homeward Bound"
$5,000 in Delta Gift Cards will be awarded for U.S. Service Members to travel home from Overseas
We are proud to be able to provide this level of community support for our service members.”WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Military AutoSource (MAS), a global provider of US spec vehicles to overseas U.S. Military and DOD, has partnered with Ford Motor Company to launch Operation Homeward Bound.
Delta Gift Cards will be awarded to three individual U.S. service members deployed or stationed overseas. Winners will be chosen based on the content of their essay submission. The grand prize recipient will receive $2,500; second prize is $1,500 and the third prize winner will get a $1,000 gift card.
Amidst the challenges of deployment, training and long separation, the prospect of returning home often becomes a guiding light for service members abroad. Our goal in holding this contest each year is to help reunite hard-working military service members with family and friends.
Service members are asked to submit their entry by describing a life event, special occasion, milestone, or to share the circumstance surrounding their desire to get home.
Alternatively, a service member can nominate a fellow military member and explain why they would be deserving of the prize that undoubtedly offsets the high cost of overseas travel.
“Military AutoSource is proud to be able to provide this level of community support for our hard-working service members,” explains David Goldring, Chairman and CEO of Overseas Military Sales Corporation, the parent company of Military AutoSource. “Operation Homeward Bound is just one of the ways we can show our commitment and dedication to the military community.”
About Military AutoSource (MAS)
For over 60 years, Military AutoSource has been serving the OCONUS U.S. Military community as the exclusive Exchange and DOD authorized factory-direct car buying program. Created by and for the military tailored to the unique circumstances and needs of military life.
Through the MAS program, service members stationed, deployed or on TDY overseas can purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle for delivery in the US or to more than fifty overseas duty locations.
