Sustaira Welcomes TimeToAct as Strategic ESG Consulting and Reseller Partner in DACH Region
Sustainability software provider, Sustaira, announces reseller and ESG Consulting partnership with DACH region powerhouse, TimeToAct.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sustaira, a leading provider of sustainability software solutions, announces its strategic partnership with TimeToAct, a prominent software and consulting group based in Germany, specializing in diverse software solutions and consulting services.
Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG app platform offers a portfolio of customizable apps that help companies in their sustainability and ESG journey. TimeToAct has joined Sustaira’s rapidly growing Sustainability ecosystem to resell the platform as well as offer expert ESG and Sustainability consulting in the DASH region. With a focus on consulting and sharing Sustaira’s low-code ESG solutions, this is an essential and strategic partnership to provide local expertise and truly tailored solutions to the organizations in this region.
TimeToAct, with a presence across 17 sites in 5 countries and comprising 12 brands, excels in a wide array of software solutions and consulting services. TimeToAct offers everything from identity management over digital workplace, process digitization, IoT and KI solutions up to SAP implementations, consulting and cloud transformation as well as data, software and system engineering in the fields of employee experience, business applications, and customer experience.
Operating mainly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, TimeToAct combines its own expertise with that of its partners and leading manufacturers to develop customized solutions for its customers, including software selection, consulting and licensing. With a new partnership with Sustaira, TimeToAct can add customized sustainability software to their menu of offerings and Sustaira can continue to serve the DACH region locally and effectively.
Sustainability has been a core part of TimeToAct’s company DNA for the last 25 years. Already operating as carbon neutral and reporting their ESG activities, TimeToAct is also committed to fairness to employees, diversity, and environmental protection.
This partnership opens up a robust menu of solutions and consulting services, supporting and accelerating digital transformation and sustainability efforts across the DACH region. Organizations can get a complete solution and ESG consulting to guide them through their Sustainability journey. As Ralph Siepmann, Low-code Program Lead at TimeToAct outlines,
“As partners, TimeToAct and Sustaira now offer a powerful menu of both solutions and consulting supporting and ultimately enabling digital transformation and acceleration of sustainability and ESG efforts in the DACH region. The Sustaira ESG platform is our Swiss Army knife for complex ESG requirements, providing the versatility and precision needed to drive sustainable practices and create lasting impact.”
This partnership represents international growth for both organizations and presents a significant opportunity to better equip customers locally throughout their sustainability journeys. The DACH region is an important growth market, where local partners, such as TimeToAct, can not only resell Sustainability solutions with Sustaira but can provide a prescriptive approach and consulting to those using the solutions as well.
As Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO at Sustaira, highlights:
“Our partnership with TimeToAct is powerful and strategic. TimeToAct brings a wealth of expertise in software solutions and consulting, and their longstanding commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission at Sustaira. Together, we can give our clients in the DACH region a comprehensive suite of tailored sustainability solutions and consulting. We're excited to collaborate and take our commitment to sustainability in the DACH region to new heights.”
Sustaira’s solutions and services are best described as layers. The core represents the Sustaira Sustainability App Platform and the ESG application templates within the platform itself. This expands into Sustaira’s app delivery and implementation services, which includes the ability to add customizations and feature functionality. The final layer represents Sustaira’s ESG and Sustainability Consulting services and this final layer of the ecosystem is where TimeToAct truly shines. Here, TimeToAct is able to seamlessly integrate their expert ESG consulting services with Sustaira's innovative solutions. This combination creates an unparalleled value proposition for the DACH region.
For those eager to explore Sustaira's partner network and collaboration options, please visit www.sustaira.com.
---About TimeToAct---
TIMETOACT Software & Consulting GmbH is a 'trusted advisor' for its customers. With an unrestricted customer focus and a high level of analytical and technical expertise, we implement future-proof solutions for upper medium-sized businesses, insurance companies and public authorities. Our range of services includes Cloud Transformation Consulting, Digital Workplace, Custom-Applications, BI & Data Science, Enterprise Content Management, Identity & Access Management, Strategy Consulting, Environmental, Social, and Governance Services, IT Managed Services and Support as well as Software License Consulting & Sales. Together with our subsidiaries, we can realize very large and comprehensive projects as a general contractor.
---About Sustaira---
Sustaira is the Sustainability & ESG Software Platform for all your web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting-edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering, and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Sustainability starts with Sustaira.
