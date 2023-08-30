More Than a Dozen Charged in a Violent Crime Conspiracy That Includes Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery

WASHINGTON – A superseding indictment was unsealed today charging 16 alleged members (named below) of a violent crime ring that committed multiple armed carjackings, armed robberies, money laundering, and firearms offenses. Federal law enforcement arrested eight defendants this morning; the remaining defendants were previously arrested. Charges include conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce (known as Hobbs Act) robbery, interference with interstate commerce by robbery, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and conspiracy to engage in monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

For more information, please see the United States Attorney's Office's press release available here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/more-dozen-charged-violent-crime-conspiracy-includes-armed-carjacking-armed-robbery