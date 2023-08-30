Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,496 in the last 365 days.

More Than a Dozen Charged in a Violent Crime Conspiracy That Includes Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery

 

WASHINGTON – A superseding indictment was unsealed today charging 16 alleged members (named below) of a violent crime ring that committed multiple armed carjackings, armed robberies, money laundering, and firearms offenses. Federal law enforcement arrested eight defendants this morning; the remaining defendants were previously arrested. Charges include conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce (known as Hobbs Act) robbery, interference with interstate commerce by robbery, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and conspiracy to engage in monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

For more information, please see the United States Attorney's Office's press release available here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/more-dozen-charged-violent-crime-conspiracy-includes-armed-carjacking-armed-robbery

 

You just read:

More Than a Dozen Charged in a Violent Crime Conspiracy That Includes Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more