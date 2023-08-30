Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovačevski

CANADA, August 30 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski.

The leaders discussed shared values and issues of common interest, including promoting good governance, expanding bilateral economic cooperation and investment, and upholding regional stability in the Western Balkans. They emphasized their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable aggression.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Kovačevski for North Macedonia’s leadership in the region and for the country’s contribution to the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group in Latvia.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and noted the importance of continued progress toward this milestone.

As strong Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the relationship between Canada and North Macedonia and looked forward to future opportunities to connect.