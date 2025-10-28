Wednesday, October 29, 2025
CANADA, October 28 - Note: All times local and subject to change
Singapore, Republic of Singapore
8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.
Note for media:
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Busan, Republic of Korea.
Closed to media
Busan, Republic of Korea
5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Busan, Republic of Korea.
Note for media:
Gyeongju, Republic of Korea
6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.
Note for media:
