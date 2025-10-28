Wednesday, October 29, 2025

CANADA, October 28 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Busan, Republic of Korea.

Closed to media

Busan, Republic of Korea

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Busan, Republic of Korea.

Gyeongju, Republic of Korea

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.

