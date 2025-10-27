Submit Release
Tuesday, October 28, 2025

CANADA, October 27 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Singapore, Republic of Singapore.

Note for media:

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Singapore, Republic of Singapore.

Closed to media

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will tour port facilities and meet with the Group Chief Executive Officer of PSA International, Kim Pong Ong.

Note for media: 

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

