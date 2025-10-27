Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,551 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

CANADA, October 27 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Anwar for his leadership as Chair of ASEAN for 2025 and emphasised the importance of the Summit for forging new partnerships, strengthening cooperation, and unlocking new opportunities for workers and businesses around the world.

The leaders welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent between Canada and Malaysia to deepen investment in liquified natural gas, oil, nuclear, and renewable energy. They underscored the potential to further strengthen economic ties between Canada and Malaysia, which already support over $5 billion in bilateral trade, and focused on opportunities for further collaboration, including on clean and conventional energy, critical minerals, defence, and artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister discussed Canada’s new mission to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade and the opportunities across the region to advance it, including accelerating negotiations toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Anwar agreed to remain in close contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more