Meet Katherine Clemons: An Advocate For Women Owned Businesses Is Dedicated To Helping Female Entrepreneurs

The large wealth gap is the reason I started my business in the first place. I’m tired of the rhetoric that the only way to become wealthy or to become stable in your life is to have a 9-to-5.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Katherine Clemons, the creator and founder of Kat Clem & Me and EntHERprise, possesses over a decade of experience as a freelance business professional. Her primary focus is assisting women of color, both aspiring and established entrepreneurs, in forging their unique journeys and establishing enduring legacies. Presently, Katherine commits her time to empower and support aspiring and existing female entrepreneurs of color, guiding them to forge their own paths and pursue their aspirations. Central to her mission are the values of establishing a lasting legacy and working towards bridging the racial wealth gap within her lifetime.
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this National Black Business Month campaign with ZavoMedia PR! What inspired you to launch Kat Clem & Me and EntHERPrise and what was the biggest challenge that you had to overcome to get it off the ground?
Katherine Clemons: I was inspired to launch my company because I believe in the upcoming years it will be vital that everyone has several income sources. I am a financial literacy advocate, and I spent my college years studying accounting and economics so I could teach fellow minorities what I learned. Unfortunately, in the minority community there’s little to no access to financial knowledge. I knew from an early age that I wanted to be the bridge for this gap, so I started Kat Clem & Me (which is currently in the process of becoming a non profit) to help business owners find funds and EntHERprise to help them learn from the women who came before them. All in all I want to be the inspiration and the starting point for minority women in business and I’ll stop at nothing to make sure that happens.
LZ: As you know, it’s National Black Business Month. Why is this month so important to you and in what ways can we as a community show up for Black businesses?
KC: National bag business month is so important to me because it’s a representation for those who will come after us. I am a huge fan of leaving a legacy, and I believe starting a business is one of the easiest ways to leave a legacy. As a community, we can support black businesses by purchasing from them. A piece of advice I could give is take the time to understand who is the founder of a business and what they stand for and align your dollars with your values. Purchasing products is more than a transaction, it’s a visual representation of who and what you support. So, if you support black businesses, purchase from them.
LZ: As you know, Black Women founders are grossly underfunded. In what ways is (your company) showing support for Black women?
KC: As I said earlier, Kat Clem & Me is in the process of becoming a nonprofit, and I plan to partner with larger companies to create grants and funding for minority owned businesses. I currently use my company EntHERprise, as a way to teach people how to get into business with tips and tricks from veteran female business owners. I also make sure that any of the people that interview are willing and able to be a support system for the EntHERprise community. That's how I’m supporting black women at this time.
LZ: What are some of the biggest barriers Black and brown communities must overcome when launching their own businesses and what advice do you have for them?
KC: It all comes back to mindset. If I could teach people one thing, it would be that your inner reality is what creates your outer reality. So, if you grow up around people who tell you the best way to create stability in your life is a 9-to-5 then you will do so. If you go up around people who tell you the best way to create stability in your life is to create a business then you’ll do so. You can only go as far as you’re mine will allow you to, therefore I believe mindset is the biggest barrier for black and brown community today.
LZ: What are your thoughts on the Wealth Gap and in what ways can Black business ownership change our trajectory for the better?
KC: The large wealth gap is the reason I started my business in the first place. I’m tired of the rhetoric that the only way to become wealthy or to become stable in your life is to have a 9-to-5. It's simply not true. This mindset has trapped the minority community in the middle class, which at this point America is dwindling at a significant rate. In fact, in my opinion, the middle class won’t exist in the next 20 years. If we keep pushing this rhetoric to minority communities that one stream of income is enough, the wealth gap will only get larger.
LZ: As a business owner, do you think often about your legacy?
KC: I think about the legacy I leave every single day. I don’t make a decision without thinking about how it will affect the perception of my business and the lives of my children. I’m very calculated and strategic about the way I handle business and my business structure. There’s nothing more important to me than legacy so I keep it as the foundation of my business.
LZ: What advice do you have for Black founders trying to get their business off the ground in 2023 and beyond?
KC: I love this question! The best advice I can give any black founders, trying to get their business off the ground is to learn from the people who came before you. There’s no reason to invent the wheel. Every problem you’ve come across has already been solved, you just have to look for the solution.
