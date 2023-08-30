New interchange at U.S. 30 and Iowa 21 is now open

Posted on: August 30, 2023

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Aug. 30, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa 21 you’ll notice some changes in your route. Iowa 21 and the Iowa 21 interchange at U.S. 30 are now open.

This interchange was built as a part of ongoing construction projects to widen U.S. 30 to four lanes between Tama and Cedar Rapids. We thank everyone for their patience during construction.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project, contact Dustin Skogerboe, Iowa DOT Marshalltown construction office, at 641-752-4657 or [email protected]