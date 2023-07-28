Team Kids and Sgt. Pepperoni's Launch Team Kids LemonAID
100% of Sales Dedicated to Empowering YouthORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Kids and Sgt. Pepperoni's have partnered for the exciting launch of Team Kids LemonAID, a delicious, natural lemonade made with raw agave. Every purchase of Team Kids LemonAID directly supports the mission of Team Kids, which is to empower youth to change the world. The name "LemonAID" combines "lemonade" and "aid" to represent both the beverage itself and the support it offers, highlighting Team Kids' commitment to aiding and empowering young leaders.
Available at all Sgt. Pepperoni's locations, including Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo, and Irvine, Team Kids LemonAID offers various ways to make a difference through your purchase:
- Purchase a bottle from your local Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store or online
- Order a case and stock your fridge at home or work
- Make a tax-deductible donation by visiting https://teamkids.org/lemonaid/ and have cases delivered to your local fire, police, or youth center
- Sell LemonAID in your store or restaurant
“Our Sgt Pepperoni’s family is thrilled to continue this amazing partnership with Team Kids bringing LemonAID to life. Team Kids dreamed up LemonAID and we stepped up to bring the idea to fruition. From a conversation to a deliverable - world class product, we are proud to support this great cause. Our two organizations are completely aligned in our efforts to support the community, and the children of our future. A special thanks goes out to all of Sgt Pepperoni’s family members who continue to support our efforts each and every day.” - Jeff Roberts, Founding Partner, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store.
“The families who own Sgt Pepperoni’s Restaurants lead with a commitment to community, philanthropy and innovation that sets the bar sky high. It’s been my dream to launch Team Kids LemonAID since our first project in 2005 after the Katrina Hurricane. The owners of Sgt. Pepperoni’s not only made this launch a reality, but also generously decided that 100% of profits will be donated directly to Team Kids to help protect and empower our next generation of compassionate leaders!” - Julie Hudash, Founder and CEO of Team Kids.
Support Team Kids Programs by making a tax-deductible contribution through purchasing multiple cases at different donation levels: $250, $500, or $1000. You can also opt to have your cases delivered directly to firefighters, police officers, veterans, and youth organizations, making it a tax-deductible donation. Join us in creating a positive impact in our communities and empowering those who serve and protect us every day. To purchase or learn more about Team Kids LemonAID, please visit https://teamkids.org/lemonaid/.
With plans for expansion to other restaurants and venues in the future, Team Kids is committed to further amplifying the potential to empower youth with Team Kids LemonAID. If you are interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Team Kids, please reach out to Founder and CEO of Team Kids, Julie Hudash, at jhudash@teamkids.org.
About Team Kids
The Team Kids empirically-validated mission is to empower our children to change the world. Based on positive youth development and strengthening youth assets, Team Kids promotes healthy attitudes and behavior in youth while protecting against high-risk ones. To complement the month-long Team Kids Challenge program which provides innovative opportunities for students in elementary schools in CA, AZ, NY, and VA to volunteer, Team Kids Unite encourages youth to continue participating in service beyond an academic setting. Team Kids Unite features various volunteer service projects for children, families, and youth-serving organizations anywhere. For more information, visit teamkids.org.
Scanning the QR code on the Team Kids LemonAID bottle directs children to Team Kids Unite, a program that encourages youth to engage in meaningful service projects. By visiting teamkids.org/unite, kids can explore various community issues they are passionate about and take action to create positive change in their communities.
About Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store:
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has been spreading love through pizza since 1976. Named best pizza in Orange County by the Golden Foodie Awards, Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register, Sgt. Pepperoni’s scratch kitchen makes fresh dough, pizza sauce and hand-grates cheese daily using only the highest quality ingredients and recipes originating from Long Island, New York. Founded around family, friendship and community, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is owned and operated by childhood friends and their families. The family-friendly restaurant prioritizes giving back and regularly hosts fundraisers for local schools, sports teams, Team Kids and Julian’s LEGO® Corner at CHOC Hospital. Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store has three locations in Orange County, Calif. For more information visit www.SgtPepps.com.
