Season 2 Set for Docuseries Featuring Northern Saskatchewan Emergency Responders

CANADA, August 30 - Released on August 30, 2023

Guardians of the North is set to return for a second season in 2024.

The television docuseries follows wildland firefighters and dedicated First Nation responders in Saskatchewan's Indigenous and northern communities while they protect the people, property and resources of the north. The second season is set to air next spring on CityTV Saskatchewan.

"Telling the stories of these highly trained public safety personnel helps highlight the danger they put themselves in when providing protection for the province," Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Paul Merriman said. "We are grateful for all northern responders and the partners who work together to respond to disasters and emergencies."

The second season will continue to follow the main characters from season one and others, as they continue to prepare for and respond to wildfires and evacuations during the summer of 2023.

"In recent years, our success in building a dedicated audience has been most evident through Guardians of the North," Wavelength Entertainment Producer Chris Triffo said. "The overwhelmingly positive reception from both local and non-local viewers has been truly remarkable. Our achievements owe much to the invaluable backing of the SPSA, Saskatchewan First Nations Emergency Management, Creative Saskatchewan and Citytv Saskatchewan."

Guardians of the North receives funding from Creative Saskatchewan's Feature Film and TV Production grant. In the first season, the original $276,000 investment saw an estimated $1.3 million of economic outputs back into Saskatchewan.

"This is a Saskatchewan success story through and through," says Erin Dean, CEO of Creative Saskatchewan. "Not only does this project shine a light on local, hardworking heroes, but the cinematography does a beautiful job capturing Saskatchewan's diverse topography while injecting significant revenue into the province. This show is putting Saskatchewan on the map!"

The SPSA is a Treasury Board Crown that provides public safety services including fire safety training, investigation, emergency planning, response, recovery and emergency communications. The Agency operates Sask911, SaskAlert and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

Creative Saskatchewan is the economic development agency for Saskatchewan's creative industries and the official film commission for the province. The agency's investments propel creative entrepreneurs as they create, perform, innovate, and export in their pursuit of commercial success.

Wavelength Entertainment is a full-service production/distribution company with offices located throughout Canada. Wavelength is dedicated to the creation of smart, imaginative and entertaining content for global audiences, on all media platforms. The Emmy award winning team has worked together for over 20 years on programming that has been seen in 150 countries, 30 languages and hundreds of channels/platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Discovery +, CBC, Rogers, History, Smithsonian, ID, HBO, TLC and A&E.

