Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Following Submission of Signatures by “Support Our Schools” Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement regarding the submission of signatures by Support Our Schools Nebraska  to prevent LB753, the Opportunity Scholarship Act, from becoming law.

“The union bosses running this political campaign failed to gather enough signatures to suspend this great program. We should not be fighting this fight. With the support of the Legislature, I provided the largest funding increase in the State’s history for public education. The signatures collected will now have to be certified by the Secretary of State. If this initiative makes it onto the 2024 ballot, I can promise you the fight will not be over. I have confidence in education, both public and private. I will continue to make sure each student in Nebraska has the educational freedom to choose where they want to attend school. We will never give up on our kids.”

