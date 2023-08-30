PANA Holdings Appoints Ronak Patel as Strategic Vice President of its AKD Digital Solutions Portfolio Company
(Left to Right) Daere Akobo (Chairman of PANA Holdings), Ronak Patel (Strategic Vice President, AKD Digital Solutions Ltd.)
AKD Digital Solutions appoints Ronak Patel as Strategic VP for Africa. He'll lead strategy, leveraging his experience for innovation and growth.
We are excited to welcome Patel as our Strategic Vice President for Africa”PORT HARCOURT, NIGERIA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AKD Digital Solutions, a leading global technology company specializing in innovative digital solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ronak Patel as the new Strategic Vice President for the Africa region. In this key leadership role, Patel will spearhead the development and execution of the company's corporate strategy, leveraging his extensive experience to drive growth and innovation across the African market.
With an illustrious career spanning over 15 years in the Oil & Gas, industrial automation and technology sector, Patel brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, business development, and market expansion. His proven track record of driving success for renowned companies in the industry makes him an invaluable addition to the AKD Digital Solutions team.
"We are excited to welcome Patel as our Strategic Vice President for Africa," said Mr. Daere Akobo, Chairman of PANA Holdings. "Africa is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, and Patel's deep understanding of the region's unique opportunities and challenges will play a pivotal role in shaping our growth strategy. His strategic acumen and visionary leadership will help us navigate the digital landscape in Africa with innovation and excellence."
In this role, Patel will collaborate closely with AKD Digital Solutions' management team to identify new market trends, forge strategic partnerships, and drive initiatives that will cement the company's position as a frontrunner in digital transformation across Africa. His leadership will be instrumental in aligning the company's offerings with the specific needs of local markets while ensuring a cohesive global approach.
"I am honored to join AKD Digital Solutions at such a transformative time in the industry," Patel commented. "Africa is brimming with potential, and I am enthusiastic about working with a team that will deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients while fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth."
AKD Digital Solutions continues to expand its presence in the African market, and with Patel's appointment, the company is poised to take its growth and impact to new heights. This strategic move not only underscores the company's commitment to delivering top-tier digital solutions but also reinforces its dedication to local empowerment and engagement.
About AKD Digital Solutions:
AKD Digital Solutions is a global technology company that pioneers innovative digital solutions specializing in digital transformation, technology consulting, and training. With a deep understanding of various industries and a customer-centric approach, AKD Digital empowers organizations to unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, AKD Digital Solutions empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence, driving growth and efficiency through cutting-edge technologies.
For further information, visit https://akd-digital.com/
Dr. Elena Papanikolaou
PANA Holdings
e.papanikolaou@panaholdings.com
