Winter Springs City Commissioner Victoria Colangelo Appointed to Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee
Victoria Colangelo selected to serve on Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee focusing on Utilities, Natural Resources, and Public Works.
The Florida League of Cities' mission to serve Florida’s cities is directly in line with my own commitment to serve the citizens of Winter Springs with transparency, dedication, and passion.”WINTER SPRINGS, FL, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that Winter Springs City Commissioner Victoria Colangelo was recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2023-2024 Utilities, Natural Resources, and Public Works Committee, one of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees.
— Victoria Colangelo
Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs, and members were appointed by Florida League of Cities President Greg Ross, Mayor of Cooper City. As a Legislative Policy Committee member, Colangelo will help develop the League’s Legislative Platform, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation. Committee members are also asked to serve as advocates for local decision-making throughout the legislative process.
For a complete list of committee members, as well as more information on each committee and the League’s legislative policy development process, click here.
About Victoria Colangelo:
Victoria Colangelo currently serves as a City Commissioner for Winter Springs, Florida, a position she holds with great pride and responsibility. As a dedicated public servant, Colangelo is deeply committed to increasing transparency in local governance, enhancing community engagement, and safeguarding the welfare of the citizens of Winter Springs. For more information, please visit https://victoriaforwintersprings.com/
About Florida League of Cities:
Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida’s cities, which are formed and governed by their citizens. The League believes in “Local Voices Making Local Choices,” which focuses on the impact citizens and city leaders have in improving Florida’s communities. For more information, visit flcities.com.
Victoria Colangelo
Victoria for Winter Springs
+1 407-960-5787
vcolangelo@winterspringsfl.org