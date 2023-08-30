Green Revolution Unveils Melatonin Nighttime THC/CBD/CBN Doozies: The Next-Gen Sleep Edible
Green Revolution launches Melatonin NightTime Doozies, a breakthrough sleep gummy with nanotech, THC/CBD/CBN, and Melatonin.
It is incredibly rewarding to see melatonin and cannabinoid sleep gummies in action and to hear positive feedback from our users.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Poulsbo, Washington - Green Revolution, the multi-award winning innovator in the field of cannabis edibles in Washington, is proud to announce the launch of a new product that is sure to revolutionize the market - Melatonin NightTime Doozies, a game-changing gummy formulation designed to promote faster and deeper and more nourishing sleep.
— Leo Shlovsky, CEO Green Revolution
Poor sleep quality is a problem that plagues millions of Americans. The majority of people turn to prescription medication, a solution at once expensive and fraught with side effects. However, prior natural solutions in the market have shown mixed effectiveness. They either take too long to work or produce sub-optimal results.
What Green Revolution set out to do is nothing less than to reimagine what a sleep edible can do. By using a proprietary formula that features a blend of THC, CBD, and CBN in combination with Melatonin, Green Revolution Doozies consistently delivers the results that consumers crave.
Green Revolution sleep gummies are made using a nano emulsification technology called UNET that ensures that the product goes to work fast and provides maximum bioavailability.
Said Green Revolution CEO, Leo Shlovsky, “This is a rare situation where the product you envisioned exceeds expectations and performs better than what we anticipated. Proud as we are to have brought such a timely and relevant product to market, we remain in awe of its powers. It is incredibly rewarding to see Melatonin and cannabinoid sleep gummies in action and to hear positive feedback from our users. Our core value at Green Revolution is to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and this product is demonstrating time and time again that we can genuinely deliver on our promise.”
The head of R&D for Green Revolution, Jennifer Mohr, said, “There are no cutting corners when developing a product like this. Finding the optimum cannabinoid balance requires months and months of lab testing to find the perfect mix. Formulation of these Doozies was a unique challenge, ensuring our product tasted good and was stable and ensuring the melatonin's final potency was what we advertised. As gummies cook, ingredients like Melatonin can burn off. It was our job to ensure that the melatonin within the gummy matched the projected potency, and through careful testing and a lot of math, we made that happen.”
Year in and year out, Green Revolution products deliver consistent results, delight consumers, win industry awards, and redefine what a modern cannabis product can be. Green Revolution products have been validated by the market and have won plaudits from the toughest industry critics across multiple states.
A new era of sleep begins today. Experience it for yourself at www.greenrevolution.com
