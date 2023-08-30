Gordon McKernan Releases LSU LB Harold Perkins’ First Exclusive Interview
McKernan is thrilled to present Perkins’ first exclusive interview in his latest “Grubbin’ with G” podcast episode.
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has launched a "Grubbin' with G" podcast episode with his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partner and LSU Football linebacker, Harold Perkins. The episode marks Perkins' first exclusive interview.
As a leader in the NIL space, McKernan is no stranger to partnering with athletes who demonstrate dedication, excellence and a commitment to their passions. The podcast episode exemplifies these values by bringing together two distinct worlds – a college football phenomenon and a personal injury powerhouse.
During the episode, Perkins shares his insights on topics ranging from his upbringing and the experiences that shaped him into the athlete and person he is today to the unique challenges associated with being a college athlete.
The episode is available on McKernan’s YouTube channel. This is an opportunity for fans of LSU Football and the evolving landscape of athletics to tune in to learn more about Perkins.
"I'm excited to offer college sports fans this exclusive interview. It adds a layer of authenticity and connection to Harold that we're excited to share with our listeners,” said McKernan.
