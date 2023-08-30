Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,511 in the last 365 days.

Asphalt Crack Leveling Applications Scheduled in Yankton Area

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Contact:  Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, asphalt crack leveling applications are scheduled to be applied to two highways in the Yankton area. The projects will be completed in the following order:

  1. S.D. Highway 44 – The project is seven miles, from the intersection of 447th Avenue to the town of Parker. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is five days.
  1. S.D. Highway 46 –  The project is 13 miles, from the intersection of S.D. Highway 37 to the intersection of S.D. Highway 25. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is five days.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work zone. Highway Improvement, Inc. from Sioux Falls, SD is the prime contractor on the $190,000 project

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

Asphalt Crack Leveling Applications Scheduled in Yankton Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more