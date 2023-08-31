ROCA Turtle-Safe 590nm Amber Architectural Canopy Light, EXTREME-LIFE from Access Fixtures

NEW Turtle-Friendly Amber Architectural Style Round Canopy/Garage/Surface mount fixture

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of ROCA, a new line of Turtle-Safe 590nm Amber LED Canopy Lights. Perfect as a durable and long-lasting lighting solution for garages, these fixtures are available in both 52w and 82w versions. All ROCAs are exceptionally designed to provide an efficient EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating @ 473,000 hours, offering years of effective maintenance-free performance. These fixtures are also turtle- and wildlife-friendly, with their 590nm Amber Type V lighting output conforming to the majority of coastal light regulations. ROCAs are also robust and durable, providing maximum longevity and durability: they are IP65 rated against water jets, CSA listed for wet locations, feature a vandal-resistant lens, and are housed in strong and sturdy die-cast aluminum casing. Not only are ROCAs designed to withstand the toughest of conditions, but they are also stylish: they are elegantly finished in a textured architectural powder coat. They are available in a black color as standard, with custom RAL colors available on request.

“At Access Fixtures, we understand the importance of being ecologically responsible and protecting wildlife,” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “With the ROCA, we are delighted to offer our eco-conscious customers yet another innovative lighting solution that offers regulatory compliance with no compromise on performance”.

ROCAs possess a built-in photocell, meaning the fixture illuminates when light levels are low, which in turn maximizes efficiency and minimizes energy costs. There are a variety of additional extras available in the ROCA range. Two microwave motion sensor options are available. One provides a simple on/off function, which activates when a person enters the vicinity of the fixture. The other provides the same proximity-based activation feature but instead of an on/off function, it offers programmable 120-277v dimming capabilities. To offer further durability to your ROCA fixture, we offer two surge protection options: a 120-277VAC 10KA surge suppressor and a 120-277VAC 20KA surge suppressor. These are suitable for ROCAs located on islands or in other areas susceptible to power surges. With these fixtures coming as standard with Access Fixtures’ 5-year warranty, customers can rest assured that they offer a durable and reliable lighting solution.

