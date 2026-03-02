Access Fixtures Launches SECU: Convert New and Existing Security Bollards/Safety Bollards Into Security Bollard Lights

SECU 3w Solar-Powered Security Bollard Light (Bollard Head & Sleeve) SECU 3w Solar-Powered Security Bollard Light (Bollard Sleeve) SECU 3w Solar-Powered Security Bollard Light (White Light Bollard Head) SECU 3w Solar-Powered Security Bollard Light (590nm Amber Bollard Head) Remote Control for SECU 3w Solar-Powered Security Bollard Light

New and existing security bollards/safety bollards can now be easily converted into security bollard lights without any wiring.

Security bollards have long stopped vehicles, but remained passive. SECU converts new and existing security bollards into solar security bollard lights without any wiring or conduit.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performancecommercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces the launch of SECU 3-watt Solar Powered Security Bollard Light. This innovative solar-powered LED lighting solution is designed to convert new and existing security bollards or safety bollards into security bollard lights. High-output, illuminated assets eliminate the need for wiring, trenching, or costly electrical infrastructure.

SECU introduces a disruptive approach to perimeter protection, enabling organizations to upgrade passive steel posts, concrete posts, or security bollards/safety bollards into active security bollard lights via a simple, slide-over installation. In approximately 30 minutes per unit, properties can deploy dusk-to-dawn solar illumination. This transformation enhances visibility and surveillance effectiveness while eliminating the prohibitive capital expenditures and site disruption typically associated with traditional underground wiring.

“Security bollards have long been used to stop vehicles, but until now they’ve remained largely passive,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “SECU turns new and existing security bollards into solar security bollard lights by adding powerful lighting quickly, sustainably, and without the need for a single inch of conduit.”

Addressing the Surge in Ram-Raids and Vehicle-Based Crime

Across the United States, ram raids and vehicle-based break-ins are increasing, targeting retail storefronts, financial institutions, and warehouses. These attacks often exploit "blind spots" and poorly lit perimeter zones, even when physical bollards are present.

By retrofitting unlit posts into illuminated security bollard lights, SECU strengthens defenses where they are most vulnerable. Improved nighttime visibility increases deterrence, enhances CCTV camera performance, and reduces shadowed areas exploited during criminal incidents, all without altering the structural integrity of the existing bollard.

Engineered to Retrofit Existing Infrastructure

SECU is purpose-built to slide over standard 6″ OD steel security or safety bollards. The conversion process requires no removal of existing posts and zero electrical work, making it the ideal "plug-and-play" solution for occupied sites where downtime must be minimized.

Available in 44″ and 56″ heights, SECU integrates seamlessly with common bollard installations at retail centers, parking garages, loading docks, and municipal properties.

High-Performance Optics and EXTREME-LIFE LEDs

SECU delivers professional-grade illumination, producing approximately 390 lumens at just 3 watts. Key technical specifications include:

Dark-Sky & Neighbor Friendly: Featuring a BUG rating of B0-U1-G0 and an optional house-side shield, SECU provides precise light control, preventing light trespass into adjacent properties and ensuring compliance with strict local ordinances.

Specialized Lighting: Multiple CCT options (3000K, 4000K, 5000K) are available, along with a 590nm Amber option for wildlife-sensitive and turtle-friendly applications.

Durable: The system features an EXTREME-LIFE LED module rated L70 at 270,000 hours and a high-capacity LiFePO₄ battery for reliable off-grid performance.

Vandal Resistance: With an IK07 impact rating, a rugged die-cast aluminum housing, and a marine-grade powder coat finish, SECU is built to withstand both intentional tampering and harsh environmental conditions.

A Faster, Smarter Upgrade for Perimeter Security

Unlike traditional wired lighting, SECU requires no trenching, no electricians, no permits, and zero monthly energy costs. Solar operation ensures that each bollard functions independently, maintaining critical illumination even during regional power outages.

By leveraging existing steel infrastructure, SECU delivers one of the fastest and most cost-effective security lighting upgrades on the market, turning "invisible" gray pipes into visible, illuminated deterrents.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and outdoor LED lighting solutions, specializing in durable, high-performance products designed for demanding environments. For more information, visit www.accessfixtures.com.

SECU 3w Solar Powered Security Bollard Light

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.