GENEDGE Receives $1 Million in Federal Funding for Manufacturing Partnership

GENEDGE Logo

This timely funding from NIST MEP will allow GENEDGE to broaden our engagement and increase our economic impact with the medical device supply chain.” — Scott Schein, Director of National Network & Supply Chain Programs

MARTINSVILLE, VA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE, Virginia’s best public resource to help existing manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow, will receive $1,000,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Program. The announcement was made on Aug. 23, 2023, by Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

This significant funding will be used by GENEDGE to assist statewide manufacturing businesses in increasing sales, creating jobs, and training more experts in the medical device manufacturing process. The funding also will support the development of educational resources, along with strategies to reduce risks in the manufacturing process and to grow the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industry.

“Virginians rely on their medical devices every day, and supporting our medical manufacturing industry is critical to ensure patients and providers can access the products they need,” said Senators Warner and Kaine in a prepared statement.

“This timely funding from NIST MEP will allow GENEDGE to broaden our engagement and increase our economic impact with the medical device supply chain,” said Scott Schein, Director of National Network & Supply Chain Programs at GENEDGE. “We will provide expertise and resources to small and mid-sized manufacturers so they are better able to meet the extremely demanding quality standards of the medical device industry while also maintaining globally competitive production costs. In addition, GENEDGE will partner with industry leaders to better manage supply chain risks and increase adoption of the MedAccred accreditation, which is the highest quality standard for critical manufacturing processes such as plastic injection molding, PCB assembly, and heat treatment. We look forward to getting started.”

GENEDGE is Virginia’s best public resource to help manufacturing firms and industry innovate, compete, and grow. Since 1992, our industry-proven experts have delivered business consulting solutions to solve the key issues faced by Virginia’s industrial and manufacturing companies. As part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network™ of over 50 centers nationwide, we have access to industry-wide benchmarks and proven, results-based solutions. We also have extensive relationships with leading universities. For more information, visit www.genedge.org.