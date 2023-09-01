Pet Partners’ Sixth Annual World's Largest Pet Walk Fundraiser Underway
Worldwide Event to be held September 23 to support Therapy Animal Program
The World’s Largest Pet Walk is a great opportunity for anyone who loves their pet to get out and walk and show their support for the pets who are volunteering as therapy animals throughout the year”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundraising is underway for the Pet Partners sixth annual World’s Largest Pet Walk presented by Wellness Pet Company. On September 23, hundreds of therapy animal supporters will lace up their walking shoes, grab their leashes and pet strollers, and walk in support of the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program, which benefits millions of people with the love and comfort of therapy animal visits in schools, senior centers, libraries, hospitals, and many other places across the country and around the world.
— C. Annie Peters, Pet Partners CEO
Now in its sixth consecutive year, the 2023 World’s Largest Pet Walk encourages participants and their pets to walk at any time and in any location on Saturday, September 23. The event is different from many fundraising walks, in that everyone will have the opportunity to participate and fundraise in the way that works best for them, whether it’s a solo hike or large community event.
“We are thankful for our walkers and supporters. It’s still not too late to register,” says C. Annie Peters, President & CEO of Pet Partners. “The World’s Largest Pet Walk is a great opportunity for anyone who loves their pet to get out and walk and show their support for the pets who are volunteering as therapy animals throughout the year.”
Those interested in supporting walkers can visit worldslargestpetwalk.org to learn more about the walk and how to take part. This includes the opportunity to browse participating individual walkers and walk teams to support them by making a donation. These vital funds allow Pet Partners to continue their mission of improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond. Pet Partners encourages everyone to share information about the walk on social media using the hashtag #WorldsLargestPetWalk. For more information on the World’s Largest Pet Walk, please contact Mary Tan or visit worldslargestpetwalk.org.
About Pet Partners
Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of meaningful visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration—for nine different types of animals, and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting www.petpartners.org.
