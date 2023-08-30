Atlanta Nonprofit Caring For Others Hosts Annual Christmas in September Toy Distribution
Event Brings Joy and Support to Families in Need - Providing Holiday Gifts, Footwear, and Groceries
Christmas in September allows us to support families, share in their celebrations, and make a meaningful difference during a joyous time of year.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing to serve neighbors in their community, Caring For Others, a prominent 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to eradicating poverty, prepares to host its "Christmas in September" event even in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. This heartwarming event is proudly sponsored by Good360 and Toys For Tots, and is set to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Caring For Others headquarters located at 3537 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30354.
— Eslene Richmond-Shockley, CEO
"Christmas in September" will brighten the lives of more than 1,000 families in need by providing them with essential items that foster joy and well-being. The event will feature the distribution of toys, athletic footwear, and groceries to families seeking support as we enter the holiday season.
With a focus on supporting families, and to ensure as many people are served as possible:
Families are welcome, with a limit of four (4) children per household.
Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Athletic footwear is available exclusively in youth/children sizes.
Toys are thoughtfully selected for children aged 3 to 12.
Caring For Others understands the importance of fostering unity and compassion within the community, and will be hosting Christmas in September while simultaneously activating the Caring For Others All Hands Mission Disaster Relief to support South Georgia and the Florida Big Bend to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Idalia.
"Christmas in September allows us to support families, share in their celebrations, and make a meaningful difference during a joyous time of year," stated Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Founder and CEO of Caring For Others. "However while we celebrate, we must also support our neighbors who just endured a devastating hurricane."
For more information about Caring For Others and their mission to fight poverty, visit their website at www.caring4others.org.
# # #
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+ +1 (407) 592-9259
email us here