National Award for Senate of Canada Building Renovations, Franklin Terrazzo Company
Renovation Project Reclaims Local Missisquoi Marble for In-Situ Recycled Terrazzo Floor
Public Works with Diamond Schmitt Architects and KWC Architects took on the challenge of designing the corridor and lobby floors, incorporating existing heritage Missisquoi Grey Marble.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has honored Franklin Terrazzo Company of Chatham, Ontario, for a terrazzo floor installation in the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa. The award was one of 18 announced for the association's Honor Award program on May 11 at the trade association's 100th annual national convention in Lake Como, Italy. Entries are judged on aesthetics, scope, and quality of craftsmanship.
— Jeff Vanderlinden, President, Franklin Terrazzo
In a creative example of in-situ recycling, heritage marble was repurposed to complement the aesthetic of the 1909 former Ottawa Union Train Station as it was renovated to serve as temporary Senate housing. Following a heritage preservation plan for the landmark structure to conserve materials and divert construction waste from landfills, terrazzo artisans salvaged the Missisquoi Grey Marble, a compact local stone, from existing floors, baseboards, wainscoting, and stairs to create the new floor.
Installers cut the stone into 2 by 1.5-inch slabs with irregular edges in random lengths from 10 to 30 inches. To account for the uneven, sloped floor of the old railway station in the corridors and lobby, a sand and cement underbed was installed. The cut marble slabs were then embedded in an epoxy mastic in 4 by 9-foot panels. Installers then filled the joints in the stone pattern with an epoxy terrazzo mixture, and the floor was ground smooth and sealed. The project was 8,000 square feet in total.
Architects on the project were Diamond Schmitt Architects of Toronto and KWC Architects of Ottawa.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. It promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Each year, terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA, a 148-member, full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrates its centennial this year. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA's full range of free services extends to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance at any project stage, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world's original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
Jeff Vanderlinden
Franklin Terrazzo
+1 519-352-8016
jeff@franklinterrazzo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
National Terrazzo Award Announced for Franklin Terrazzo for the Senate of Canada Building