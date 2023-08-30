Structure Replacement Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 244 Near Mt. Rushmore

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Contact: Isaac Schulz, Project Engineer, 605-440-1408

KEYSTONE, S.D. – Crews will begin a structure replacement and grading project on S.D. Highway 244 starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The structure being replaced is approximately one quarter mile east of Palmer Creek Road on Highway 244.

During the month of September, traffic will be guided through the project using flaggers and a pilot car, slight delays can be expected. Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, Highway 244 will be closed to through traffic. Access to Mt. Rushmore will remain via U.S. Highway 16A and Highway 244 from the east. A detour will be installed around the project along U.S. Highway 16/16A and Highway 244 will be open to through traffic no later than Friday, May 3, 2024.

The prime contractor on the $5.1 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The completion date for the project will be Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Find more information about this structure replacement project at https://dot.sd.gov/mount-rushmore-pcn-04ft.

