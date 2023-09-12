Thrive HR and Reveal AI Partner To Offer Innovative Ways to Revolutionize HR Practices

Unlocking AI-Powered Employee Engagement and HR Solutions

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting, recognized for its expertise in fractional CHRO support and value-centric HR strategies, is proud to announce a trailblazing collaboration with Reveal AI, a pioneering force in AI-powered qualitative research. This partnership will offer an advanced AI platform that is set to redefine the landscape of employee engagement and HR solutions.

Reveal AI's revolutionary AI interview technology is at the heart of this collaboration. By conducting qualitative research at scale, Reveal AI enables HR professionals to engage in 1:1 interviews with hundreds or thousands of employees in a matter of days. This AI-powered solution delivers analyzed interview responses swiftly, surpassing the capabilities of traditional surveys and yielding invaluable, actionable insights. Thrive HR and Reveal HR will present together an unprecedented offering that empowers HR leaders with unparalleled insights and intelligence, transforming decision-making and enhancing organizational performance.

"We are thrilled to announce this game-changing partnership between Thrive HR and Reveal AI," stated Jason Walker, Co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting. "Our collaboration highlights the convergence of AI technology and HR expertise, revolutionizing how organizations understand and engage with their workforce."

Thrive HR Consulting, renowned for its unparalleled HR services, brings an additional dimension to this partnership. With a legacy of success in areas including executive coaching, mergers and acquisitions, digital HR transformation, and employee relations, Thrive HR augments Reveal AI's capabilities with strategic HR insights. This seamless integration ensures that organizations not only acquire profound insights through AI-powered interviews but also receive expert guidance to translate these insights into impactful actions.

Rey Ramirez, Co-founder of Thrive HR, expresses, "We believe that artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize the way organizations operate. We are committed to helping our clients build ethical and diverse AI systems that will improve their operations and empower their people and Reveal AI is a great partner for our mission."

The transformative potential of Reveal AI has already been demonstrated across various sectors, including leading organizations such as H-E-B, 7-Eleven, ADP, and NASA. The AI interview process is seamlessly accessible via smartphones, email, or messaging platforms, offering a user-friendly experience. Reveal AI's advanced analysis clusters and sorts open-ended responses, enabling HR professionals to gain comprehensive qualitative insights and quantitative data.

With over 22,000 successful implementations spanning industries from retail to healthcare and federal agencies, Reveal AI continues to reshape the HR landscape. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in harnessing AI's potential to revolutionize organizational insights, and Thrive HR is at the forefront of embracing ethical AI solutions for comprehensive employee engagement.

About Thrive HR Consulting

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.