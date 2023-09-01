ROUGH GUIDES ANNOUNCE NEW TRIP PLAN SERIES

Trip Plan Ebooks now available for Italy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big on fostering unforgettable hand-picked experiences.

Big on cutting down hours of tedious pre-trip planning.

Get ready to reap the rewards of ready-to-use itineraries.

Through award-winning guidebooks, and an innovative trip-booking service, Rough Guides have provided travellers with unparalleled practical information and inspiration for over forty years.

In keeping with that founding ethos, Rough Guides have released two brand-new Trip Plan eBooks — Trip Plan: Foodies' Italy and Trip Plan: Grand Tour of Italy.

Delivering expert-curated, easy-to follow itineraries, these guides take the hassle out of pre-trip planning, and cut out on-the-road stress. That’s thanks to the exhaustive detail on everything from transport logistics, to handpicked accommodation recommendations.

In addition, having been curated by the experts behind Rough Guides’ Italy guidebooks, Trip Plan guides are nothing but immersive, inspired and loaded with unique experiences.

In short, Rough Guides’ Trip Plan eBooks will:

- cut down hours of tedious pre-trip planning

- cut down having to make on-the road decisions around where to go, what to do, and where to stay

- enhance travellers’ immersion in destinations, courtesy of priceless insider insights from destination experts

If that wasn’t enough, the itineraries detailed in these brand-new eBooks can be booked as customised trips through Rough Guides’ travel experts.

TRIP PLAN ITALY EBOOKS HASSLE-FREE, HANDPICKED, HANDS-DOWN INVALUABLE

Trip Plan: Foodies' Italy — a lip-smackingly tasty 7-day itinerary

Offering opportunities to indulge in the flavours of Piedmont, Liguria and Emilia Romagna, this nourishing 7-day itinerary dishes up a delicious, oven-ready culinary odyssey through Italy's gastronomic heartland.

From hunting truffles and savouring sparkling wines in Alba and Canelli (where majestic medieval villages and historic wineries will also quench the thirsts of culture vultures), to learning how to craft Genovese pesto, Trip Plan: Foodies' Italy is packed with hands-on culinary experiences.

What’s more, the handpicked accommodation recommendations have been selected with foodies in mind, and the guide is shot-through with practical detail and experiences that’ll enable food-lovers to realise their dreams of la dolce vita.

Trip Plan: Grand Tour of Italy — a remarkable culture-rich 14-day itinerary

Combining iconic landmarks and off-the-beaten-path treasures, this ready-to-use, hour-by-hour itinerary undercovers the essence of Italy across several cities in 14 exhilarating days.

Throughout the rewarding route, travellers will encounter iconic UNESCO sites and lesser-visited treasures of Rome, Florence, Venice, Pompeii, Siena and the Amalfi Coast.

With expert recommendations on where to eat, drink and make merry, and ideas for special cultural experiences to enjoy along the way, this inspired itinerary gets to the vibrant heart of each destination.

The first titles in Rough Guides’ Trip Plan series can be downloaded now:

Trip Plan: Foodies' Italy — £9.99 eBook

Trip Plan: Grand Tour of Italy — £14.99 eBook



Rough Guides Senior Editor Kate Drynan says: “We’re really excited to be launching this trip plan eBook series. Not only is it filling a gap in a crowded travel market but it offers us the chance to use our expertise and our pool of talented travel writers on-the-ground to create a very unique travel experience. It was important for us to ensure this trip plan series is accessible to everyone; we want all of our readers to have the opportunity to experience a journey that might otherwise be out of reach through a traditional travel agent. Rough Guide travellers can simply download the itinerary and go, with all the information they need for an amazing trip literally at their fingertips.”



About Rough Guides

Part of Apa Publications (est. 1970), Rough Guides is synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers.

Apa’s combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks, with free e-book downloads

The tailor-made trip offering makes planning and booking trips worldwide easy and hassle-free by matching travellers with local travel experts, who take care of the planning and booking.

Whatever a traveller needs, Apa provides a solution and service to help.