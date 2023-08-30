U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Knockaround Sunglasses Announce Partnership Through 2026
We are immensely proud for Knockaround Sunglasses to launch into the snow spotlight as the official sunglasses and snow goggles partner of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Knockaround Sunglasses officially announce a partnership through 2026. As part of the partnership, Knockaround has exclusive selling rights of sunglasses and goggles at seven key events throughout the season for the next three years.
“We are immensely proud for Knockaround Sunglasses to launch into the snow spotlight as the official sunglasses and snow goggles partner of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team,” said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. “Just as their athletes relentlessly pursue excellence on the slopes, Knockaround is dedicated to crafting eyewear that meets the highest standards of quality and style. Together, we’re setting our sights on a brighter, snow-capped future.”
As the official sunglasses and goggles sponsor of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Knockaround will be creating specially designed U.S. Ski & Snowboard eyewear and will be on site during the following 2023-24 events: Stifel Killington Cup, both Toyota Grand Prix events at Copper and Mammoth, the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota at Copper, the Intermountain Health Freestyle International at Deer Valley, Waterville Valley Freestyle World Cup, the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup and the Stifel Aspen Winternational presented by United. Aggregate Sports aided in brokering the partnership.
“We are very excited to have Knockaround on board for the next three years," said Trisha Worthington, Chief Revenue & Philanthropy Officer of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “They are a brand that matches the personality of not only our teams, but our passionate fans too.”
The partnership will bring forward fashionable, high-quality UV protection and optimal vision products to a community of athletes and fans that seek out functional gear for all their activities, on and off the mountain.
About Knockaround
Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam “Ace” Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won’t break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive “design your own” custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dog, and John Legend. For more information, visit https://knockaround.com
About U.S. Ski & Snowboard
U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2023, competing in ten teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, nordic combined, Para snowboard, Para alpine, and ski jumping. In addition to the full-funded elite young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org
