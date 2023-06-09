Ford Motor Company and Knockaround Sunglasses Announce Licensing Partnership for Sunglasses and Snow Goggles
Partnering with Knockaround Sunglasses enables us to offer our passionate customers stylish eyewear options that complements their love of Ford.”DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ford Motor Company and Knockaround Sunglasses are thrilled to announce a partnership that will see Knockaround become an official provider of sunglasses and snow goggles for multiple Ford nameplates including the F-150, Bronco and Mustang. This collaboration brings together two iconic American brands dedicated to delivering high-quality products and fostering a sense of style and performance among Ford customers and fans everywhere.
Under the terms of the agreement, Knockaround will design and produce a collection of sunglasses and snow goggles tailored for each nameplate. Combining fashion-forward design with superior UV protection and optimal vision, these eyewear options will reflect the unique identity and colors of each car, enabling fans to proudly show their allegiance while protecting their eyes in various conditions.
Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround, expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Ford and bring our passion for sunglasses and style in our first ever automotive partnership. We believe that these legendary automotive brand-inspired sunglasses and snow goggles will become essential accessories for customers, allowing them to show their pride whether they are in the sun or on the slopes."
"We are always seeking opportunities to enhance the customer experience and provide them with unique ways to showcase their Ford pride, said Michele Griffin, Ford Licensing Product Development Specialist. “Partnering with Knockaround Sunglasses enables us to offer our passionate customers stylish eyewear options that complements their love of Ford, whether it's under the sun or while they are skiing or snowboarding. We look forward to seeing customers wearing their favorite eyewear on the road and mountain."
The eyewear collection, which is slated to be available to the public in early 2024, will provide fashionable and functional accessories for Ford enthusiasts in both sunny and snowy conditions.
Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the official release of the Ford eyewear collection by following Ford social media channels and visiting the Knockaround website at www.knockaround.com.
About Knockaround
Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses and snow goggles that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors, ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom eyewear shop. Knockaround Eyewear has been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show and worn by countless celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 174,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.
