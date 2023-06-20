Knockaround Sunglasses Announce Official NHL Collection of Team Sunglasses and Snow Goggles
We are incredibly excited to partner with the NHL and bring our passion for sunglasses and style to the world of hockey. ”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Knockaround Sunglasses has entered into a licensing agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) to become an official provider of sunglasses and snow goggles for all 32 NHL teams. This collaboration brings together two iconic brands dedicated to delivering high-quality products and fostering a sense of style and unity among hockey fans everywhere.
Under the terms of the agreement, Knockaround will design and produce a collection of sunglasses and snow goggles tailored for each NHL team. Combining fashion-forward design with superior UV protection and optimal vision, these eyewear options will reflect the unique identity and colors of each team, enabling fans to proudly show their allegiance while protecting their eyes in various conditions.
Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround, expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, "We are incredibly excited to partner with the NHL and bring our passion for sunglasses and style to the world of hockey. We believe that these team-inspired sunglasses and snow goggles will become essential accessories for fans, allowing them to support their favorite teams whether they are in the sun or on the slopes."
The eyewear collection, which is slated to be available to the public for the first wave of teams in time for the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, will provide fashionable and functional accessories for hockey enthusiasts in both sunny and snowy conditions.
Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the official release of the NHL team eyewear collection by following NHL social media channels and visiting the Knockaround website at www.knockaround.com.
