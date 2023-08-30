Tell us what you think about a proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 92 over Indian Creek in Pottawattamie County

Posted on: August 30, 2023

AMES, Iowa –Aug. 30, 2023 – Join the Iowa Department of Transportation for a virtual public information meeting to share your input on a proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 92 over Indian Creek, 0.7 miles west of Pottawattamie County Rd M-47.





Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 (around Noon) –Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

How to Attend: Navigate to https://bit.ly/Iowadotreg5506

Description: The website will help you get information about the project and allow you to give us feedback. If you would like to receive future emails about this project or submit a comment or question for this project, you can go directly to: https://bit.ly/Iowadotcom5506 Comments are due by Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

For general information regarding the public meeting, Scott Suhr, Field Services Coordinator, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E 7th St., Atlantic, Iowa 50022, phone 712-388-6883 or 800-289-4368, email [email protected]

Please contact the person listed above if you need information in another language or if you need an interpreter. We will provide these at no cost to you.

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Find information on any DOT project at www.iowadot.gov/pim. There are several ways to keep informed about projects in your area.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at [email protected].