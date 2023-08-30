State awards ceremony

TAJIKISTAN, August 30 - On August 30, in the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in honor of the 32nd anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, conferred prizes and state titles and awards of the Republic of Tajikistan upon employees of various professions who have achieved significant results in their work.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated those present on the occasion of the sacred national holiday - the 32nd anniversary of state independence, and stated that on the eve of the anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, honoring representatives of various professions, including intellectuals, civil servants and employees of other fields with state awards is a sign of appreciation of the Government in the construction and maintenance of our national statehood.

It was emphasized that independence and statehood gave us the opportunity to complete significant works for more than three decades to ensure progress and prosperity and further development of our beloved country.

During the speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon mentioned the loyal service of the brave and courageous sons of the Armed Forces and law enforcement officers of the country and stated that they fulfilled their professional mission in very sensitive periods of the history of the state and the Tajik people, and thus earned the trust and respect of the people of Tajikistan.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the loyal service of the military personnel of the Armed Forces, other military structures and law enforcement officers of the country to the state and people of Tajikistan over the past decades has been deservedly appreciated by the Government of the country, and today dozens of loyal sons of the homeland are awarded with the highest state awards.

"I believe in the high feeling of patriotism of every young person of the country and I am proud of it, because they are the future of the Motherland and the continuation of the work of the older generation," emphasized the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

Since the first days of independence, the Government of the country has determined the social protection of the population, the fields of science and education, health and culture among the priority areas of its policy, and is implementing all the necessary measures to improve the working conditions and living standards of the employees of the mentioned fields.

The establishment of the State Prize of the Republic of Tajikistan for scientists and teachers of natural sciences, exact and mathematical sciences and the adoption of the new edition of the Regulation of the Prize named after Ismoili Somoni for young scientists who have done outstanding work in the field of science and technology are among the next steps of the Government of the country. The purpose of awarding the said prizes is to implement the state policy in the field of science, education and innovation by encouraging scientists and teachers of natural science, exact and mathematical subjects, to develop these subjects, effective creative activity of scientists and teachers, to increase their status in society that is aimed at improving the teaching and learning methods of natural science, precision and mathematics by pupils and students.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, stressed that every anniversary of state independence, as a blessed and sacred national holiday, gives fresh impetus and energy to the greater expansion of self-knowledge, national unity, sense of patriotism and pride of patriotism of all noble and honorable people of independent Tajikistan.

It was assured that in the future, the citizens of the country will work with a high sense of self-awareness and national pride and creative and constructive efforts for the prosperity of the country and further increase the prestige and reputation of our dear Tajikistan in the international arena, making a valuable contribution to the cause of strengthening peace and tranquility, political stability, and national unity, reinforcing the foundations of our national statehood.

After the speech of the President of the country, a large group of active representatives of the society, including employees of various professions, including intellectuals, civil servants, workers of social welfare, education, culture, healthcare, military personnel of the Armed Forces and other government structures and bodies who have made a valuable contribution to the development of the country were decorated with state awrards.

More than 200 scientists and teachers, poets and writers, people of culture and art and military personnel were awarded state awards of the Republic of Tajikistan for high labor achievements, effective activity in public service, development of science and culture and other sectors of the country's national economy - the honorary title of People's Writer of Tajikistan, the honorary title of People's Poet of Tajikistan, the honorary title of People's Artist of Tajikistan, the honorary title of People's Guard of Tajikistan, the honorary title of Figure of Science and Technology of Tajikistan, the honorary title of Merited Artist of Tajikistan, the honorary title of Merited Worker of Tajikistan, the Order of Spitamen I and II degree, the Order of Honor II degree, medals of Courage, Meritorious Service, Compassion, Medal of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan, Ismoil Somoni Award and the State Award of the Republic of Tajikistan for scientists and teachers of natural sciences, precision and mathematics in 2023.

At the state awards ceremony with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan "On awarding employees of science and culture, healthcare, production of goods and services, local government bodies, other civil servants and entrepreneurs", with the resolutions of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Order of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for worthy contribution to the development of science and culture of the country, protection of public health, effective work in public service and high production achievements and maintenance of public order were awarded - 1 person with the honorary title of People's Writer of Tajikistan, 1 person with the honorary title of People's Poet of Tajikistan, 2 people with the honorary title of People's Artist of Tajikistan, 1 person with the honorary title of People's Guard of Tajikistan, 1 person with the honorary title of Figure of Science and Technology of Tajikistan, 19 people with the honorary title of Honored Artist of Tajikistan, 20 people with the honorary title of Honorable Worker of Tajikistan, 2 people with the Orders of Spitamen I and II degrees, 7 people with the Order of Honor II degree, 25 people with the Medal of Courage, 105 people with the Meritorious Service Medal, 7 people with the Compassion Medal, and 11 people were awarded the Order of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also, according to the decision of the Ismoil Somoni Award Commission in 2023, which was approved by the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, 12 people were awarded the Ismoil Somoni award in 2023.

We remind that on March 18, 2020, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in a meeting with the country's scientists, in order to correct the shortcomings in educational institutions and improve the quality of scientific research in all academic scientific institutes and centers, proposed that the Government of the country should encourage scientists and teachers, therefore to create a special state award for natural and mathematical sciences and to award 15 best teachers and scientists with this award every year.

At the awarding ceremony, 15 people were awarded with the state award of the Republic of Tajikistan for scientists and teachers of natural, exact and mathematical sciences in 2023.

At the end of the awarding ceremony, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon once again congratulated all those who were honored with the highest awards by the leadership of the country and the Government of the country for their effective work in the development and progress of the society, and assured that they will continue to be faithful sons of the Motherland and direct their intellectual abilities, knowledge, experience, skills and efforts to further prosperity and development of independent Tajikistan, strengthening peace and tranquility, political stability, national unity and increasing the level of well-being of the country's residents.