The incredible new single Can't Get Up (From Your Love) from the multi-talented DJ, host and MC DJ Le Pash Out Now

DJ Le Pash

Can't Get Up (From Your Love) feat. Sassy Wetton

Track Title: Can't Get Up (From Your Love) Radio edit feat. Sassy Wetton Genre: UK House Launch Date: 25th August 2023 ISRC Code: QZPLR2386739

LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Le Pash is a known industry multi-genre DJ, host and MC, catering for a diverse range of audiences and music for all events and parties, from clubs to bars, to open-air clubs and festivals.

With his passion for many genres of music and many years of experience in the industry, Le Pash has built his way up in the ranks from the tender age of 16 and has a renowned reputation in music with his catchy lyrics and his unique cuts, tricks and mixing.

He has established himself working alongside the likes of DJ EZ, PIONEER, SHORTEE BLITZ, RAMSEY AND FENN, PIED PIPER, DJ LUCK AND MC NEAT, MC ULTRA, MC CREED, B-LIVE, MISTEEQ, SO SOLID CREW, OXIDE & NEUTRINO, MC SKIBADEE & SHABBA D, HEARTLESS CREW, DJ IRONIK, N-DUBZ just to name a few and regularly attended North Cyprus and Ayia Napa to DJ/MC and Host in the Island's busiest and biggest clubs and regularly tours with Cappella as their 2nd MC.

Contact DJ Le Pash at djlepash@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

https://www.instagram.com/le_pash/

https://www.facebook.com/lepashents

https://twitter.com/le_pash

https://www.tiktok.com/@le_pash

https://soundcloud.com/le_pash

