Global Telecom Operations Management Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Telecom Operations Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Telecom Operations Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the telecom operations management market size is predicted to reach $94.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.25%.

The growth in the telecom operations management market is due to the increasing number of mobile internet users. North America region is expected to hold the largest telecom operations management market share. Major players in the telecom operations management market include IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia Corporation.

Telecom Operations Management Market Segments

• By Service: Planning and Consulting, Operations and Maintenance, System Integration, Managed Services

• By Software Type: Billing and Revenue Management, Customer and Product Management, Service Fulfillment and Assurance, Resource Inventory Management, Network Management, Service Delivery Platform

• By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

• By Geography: The global telecom operations management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Telecom operations management refers to the process of managing the day-to-day activities and operations of a telecommunications network or service provider. It is used to ensure that the telecom network and services are operating efficiently and effectively to meet the needs and demands of customers.

