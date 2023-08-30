Submit Release
Fantastic New single release Night Calls from pop singer-songwriter Ela Rexha

Ela Rexha

Ela Rexha Single Cover

Track Title: Night Calls Genre: Pop Launch Date: 26th August 2023 ISRC Code: UKXN22307893

GERMANY, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ela Rexha is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Stuttgart, Germany to Albanian parents. Growing up, she was always surrounded by music, so it has always been a vital element of her life.

She started playing piano at the age of five, dancing ballet at the age of three and was always singing and took every chance she got to perform. Whether it was in a choir, playing lead roles in musicals to even playing the violin in the orchestra.

She grew up listening to a variety of different genres from pop, to hip-hop and even classical music. That makes her sound very experimental and a versatile musician.

Her parents are also active members in the Albanian music community as her father was a very successful music producer in Kosovo. So she was pretty much born into the world of music as she witnessed her father organising concerts, events and television shows.

Contact Ela Rexha at elarexhaa@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

https://www.instagram.com/elarexha_/

https://www.facebook.com/elarexhaa/

https://www.tiktok.com/@elarexha_

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2losyaLfBf8Nj5fpezitcs

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEMgsGwOyV7vMJzaFQn1gEA

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
email us here

Ela Rexha - Night Calls (Official Video)

