The ICO Choose Symbiant

Symbiant is the chosen solution for the Information Commissioners Office!

Symbiant is proud to announce that it is now the chosen GRC (Governance, Risk, Compliance) and Auditing solution for the Information Commissioners Office (ICO). After a long and rigorous selection process, Symbiant emerged as the clear winner.

The ICO are the UK government body responsible for enforcing Data Protection laws. Data security is of utmost importance to them, and they have many requirements for a Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) and Audit software solution. The ICO work to protect information rights for the public’s interest.

The ICO needed a solution that was agile and flexible enough to meet their unique requirements. As a public body, they were also looking for the best value-for-money solution that could still meet their stringent security requirements. Part of the rigorous process involved an independent security audit.

“This was a lengthy process, and we had a lot of hoops to jump through, from external audits to getting extra certifications to prove that we met the high requirements. Regardless Symbiant came out the winner and we are pleased to work with the ICO to ensure better data protection and security for the public.” Andrew Birch, CEO and Founder of Symbiant.

Symbiant has been providing client-focused GRC and Auditing software for over twenty-three years and provides an off-the-shelf solution that can be customised to each client’s needs, with prices starting at £300 a month. Information about our different modules, pricing and videos can be found on our website, or you can contact us.