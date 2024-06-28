UKHSA Expands Nationwide Use of Symbiant’s GRC Software

Symbiant GRC Software Symbiant GRC software UKHSA

UKHSA Increases Symbiant.One User Base Tenfold to Enhance GRC Management Across the UK

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UKHSA Expands Partnership with Symbiant for GRC Solution

Symbiant, a trusted provider of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) and auditing software, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its collaboration with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Following successful testing and implementation of the Symbiant.One GRC System, the UKHSA will increase its users tenfold, extending the system’s reach to hundreds of employees across the United Kingdom.

Why Symbiant.One?

Security and Affordability: Symbiant.One offers a modular compliance platform with robust security while remaining highly affordable. With customisable user access levels, it ensures the total protection of sensitive data.

Tailored Solutions: The system’s adaptability allows it to be tailored to the UKHSA’s specific workflows and requirements, enhancing overall efficiency and reducing costs.

Andrew Birch, CEO of Symbiant, expressed enthusiasm: “This expansion underscores our system’s capability to deliver a GRC & Audit solution that is easily customised to meet any organisation's needs, even those with very small budgets. We look forward to enhancing the UKHSA’s ability to manage GRC requirements effectively.”

About the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is the executive agency of the UK government responsible for protecting the nation's health from infectious diseases and other health hazards. Formed in 2021, UKHSA plays a pivotal role in public health, combining science, research, and emergency preparedness to respond to health threats swiftly and effectively. The agency works with international, national, and local partners to monitor, detect, and manage public health incidents, ensuring the population's well-being. UKHSA’s mission is to provide expert health security, improve public health outcomes, and foster innovation in health protection measures.

About Symbiant

Symbiant is a multi-award winning software company and a trusted provider of client-focused GRC and auditing software for twenty-five years, pioneering the world’s first GRC SaaS Solution in 2002. Symbiant’s current solution is Symbiant.One, named so, as it is a solution a company can expand on to meet any new or existing requirements for data management, reducing the need to buy new solutions. Symbiant.One is widely used by large and small organisations that have both simple or complex needs. Symbiant is currently one of the UK's fastest-growing SAAS companies.

