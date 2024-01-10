UKHSA Chooses Symbiant

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Selects Symbiant as GRC Solution

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbiant is proud to announce that it is the chosen GRC (Governance, Risk Management, Compliance) solution for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Following a rigorous 12-month evaluation, Symbiant was chosen as the GRC Software provider for the UKHSA, offering the most robust, agile, secure and cost-effective solution compared to other software products on the market.

Symbiant.One is now used by the UKHSA and ICO to manage UK security risks and audit British businesses to ensure they comply with UK and EU laws.

Symbiant, a UK software company established in Leeds in 1999, are credited with created the world’s first GRC solution in 2002. Working with some of the world’s leading companies and government bodies, they have developed one of the world’s leading GRC and Audit Software Solutions. The company has gone from strength to strength, winning high-profile clients, and yet their product still remains highly affordable, with prices starting at £300 a month.

The UKHSA is responsible for safeguarding all individuals within every community from the impact of infectious diseases, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear incidents, and other health threats. The agency strives to secure the nation's health by providing intellectual, scientific, and operational leadership at national and local levels and on the global stage.

Expressing pride with being awarded the UKHSA contract, Andrew Birch, CEO of Symbiant, stated, “Being awarded this contract is a testament to the hard work our team has put into Symbiant.One to make it the most robust, agile, secure and cost-effective compliance system on the market, we look forward to working with the UKHSA to embed our system across the department and help make the UK a more secure environment."

Symbiant.One is a cost-effective, modular GRC and Audit platform that allows an organisation to easily customise it to their exact needs and requirements and facilitates a SSOT (Single Source of Truth). A SSOT means that data can be updated once, reducing the likelihood of errors and allowing users to become more effective in their work.

For a firsthand experience of why Symbiant is the chosen solution for the UK Health Security Agency, interested parties are invited to Book a Demo or contact Symbiant for a Custom Quote.