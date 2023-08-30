Global Speech Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 24% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Speech Analytics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Speech Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the speech analytics market. As per TBRC’s speech analytics market forecast, the speech analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.34 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24.5% through the forecast period.

The high adoption of speech analytics by companies is significantly driving the growth of the speech analytics market. North America is expected to hold the largest speech analytics market share. Major players in the speech analytics market include NICE Ltd., Verint, Avaya Holdings Corporation, OpenText, Genesys, Calabrio Inc., Clarabridge, Castel Communications, VoiceBase, Google, Vonage, Micro Focus, Zoom International, Almawave.

Speech Analytics Market Segments

1) By Components: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

3) By Organization Size: Large enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Applications: Customer Experience Management, Call Monitoring and Summarization, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Sentiment Analysis

5) By Vertical: Banking Finance Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Government and Defence, Healthcare and life sciences, Other Verticals

Speech analytics is the process of using voice recognition software to analyze voice recordings or live calls from customers to contact centers, find useful information, and provide quality assurance.

