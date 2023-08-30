Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB Offers Equity Financing For China A Shares
Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB is pleased to announce that it is now offering equity-backed financing for clients in the China market.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the Chinese economy is facing multiple challenges, an expanding debt crisis in the real estate sector threatens even further damage. Also, China’s credit tightening lending conditions are making it harder for these companies to have fresh funding. Fortunately, alternative financing like equity financing has become a far more appealing, and realistic option for companies who may be looking to drive growth, without having to sell their assets for funding.
“Oppenheim is committed to providing funding to our clients in Hong Kong S.A.R. and mainland China,” said Amos Chong, Executive Vice President of Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB. “The continued expansion of our product offerings leverages our deep on-the-ground expertise and enables us to tailor vital solutions to our clients in accordance with clients’ objectives.”
Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB continually works locally and globally to back businesses and support the economy of developing countries. Our stock loan and securities lending programs have been a massive success with investors and have enabled substantial investment throughout Asia, Europe and Latin America.
About Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB
Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB is a premier European provider of wealth management and multi-faceted Mergers & Acquisitions services in all aspects of debt and equity financing, restructuring valuation, and strategic consulting. Oppenheim prides itself for its strong partnership with licensed local financial institutions and strong global custodian banks including Credit Suisse, Citibank, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, to help safeguard clients' assets.
PR Contact: secretary@oppenheimltd.com
Visit our website for more information; https://www.oppenheimltd.com/
Amos C.
Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB
