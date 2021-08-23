Oppenheim Savings & Loans KB announces that it is expanding securities-backed lending into Thailand
Oppenheim Savings & Loans KB announces that it is expanding securities-backed lending into ThailandHONG KONG, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oppenheim Savings & Loans KB today announced that it is expanding the securities-backed lending programs into Thailand. For Thailand, we have entrusted the informative and highly talented Thanawat Aroonpun. Thanawat is the Founder and CEO of Straits Asset Group, offering a wide array of financial services with a core focus on private equity and infrastructure funds.
We asked Thanawat what he thought of this collaboration, he said “collaborating with Oppenheim means adding another trusted partner to support our clients progressive growth, for that, I’m very thrilled we could extend this alternative financing to our clients in Thailand”
The alliance with Straits Asset Group enhances Oppenheim’s growing equity financing in Thailand, and is another step in Oppenheim’s investment in the region. Straits Asset Group had signed a Collaboration Agreement with Oppenheim focusing on their Securities-backed Lending Program. Straits Asset Group’s role is to identify the prospective clients, conduct the preliminary study of the prospective client’s needs, and give appropriate recommendations on the clients to Oppenheim.
Amos Chong, Executive Vice President from Securities Lending Division said “We are pleased to join forces with Straits Asset Group in our commitment to continuously improve and expand Oppenheim’s equity financing business. With Thanawat being our eyes and ears on the ground in Thailand, we are strengthening our ties with this friendly country with the means of increasing our financial reach to fund our Asian counterparts.”
Craige Stevenson, Private Banking Division, commented , ‘We are very excited to extend our securities-backed lending program to Thailand. Located in Southeast Asia, Thailand is the second largest economy in the region. With an increased demand of businesses now coming from Thailand, we have strong faith in Thanawat that he will do great things with Oppenheim.
About Oppenheim Savings & Loans KB
Oppenheim Savings & Loans KB is a premier European provider of wealth management and multi-faceted Mergers & Acquisitions services in all aspects of debt and equity financing, restructuring valuation, and strategic consulting. Oppenheim prides itself for its strong partnership with licensed local financial institutions and strong global custodian banks including China Merchants Securities, Haitong Securities, Credit Suisse, Citibank, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, to help safeguard clients' assets.
