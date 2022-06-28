Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB announces that it is expanding its securities backed lending into Dubai, U.A.E.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB has expanded its securities financing services for clients in United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets. Located in Dubai, Oppenheim will focus on UAE markets and provide local client coverage to meet growing appetite from clients looking to increase their asset allocations into the region.
"From a shareholder’s perspective, they want holistic advice, which our advisor team provides," says Amos Chong, Executive Vice President of the Securities Lending Division at Oppenheim. "Borrowers have much more flexibility on short-term loans and access better lending rates with Oppenheim. Through our securities-backed lending program, borrowers can have a line of credit to take care of their liquidity needs, without having to sell their assets We also offer some of the lowest interest rates against stock loans."
Oppenheim Securities Lending Division provides world-class financial products and services as diverse as the needs of the thousands of corporations and institutions that Oppenheim serves.
Craige Stevenson, of the Private Banking Division, said “Expanding into Dubai puts Oppenheim in a great position to continue our strong relationship with the UAE market. We have many clients in Middle East and this brings us closer to serving our clients needs”.
Oppenheim continually works locally and globally to back businesses and support the economy of developing countries. Our stock loan and securities lending program programs have been a massive success with investors and have allowed substantial investment throughout Asia, Europe and Latin America.
Visit our website for more information; https://www.oppenheimltd.com/
About Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB
Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB is a premier European provider of wealth management and multi-faceted Mergers & Acquisitions service provider in all aspects of debt and equity financing, restructuring valuation, and strategic consulting. Oppenheim prides itself for its strong partnership with licensed local financial institutions and strong global custodian banks to safeguard clients' assets. Oppenheim is AML/CFT regulated by the Swedish Stockholm County Administrative Board.
PR Contact: secretary@oppenheimltd.com
Janice P.
Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust KB
Oppenheim Savings & Loans Trust as a Stock Loan provider