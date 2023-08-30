Trip.com launches year-long Explore with Mastercard Promotion
Campaign offering discounts on flights will apply across Asia PacificKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trip.com has today announced its exclusive Explore with Mastercard promotion, which will run in 17 territories across the Asia Pacific region for one year from 1 September 2023. This is part of the collaboration agreed under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed between Trip.com Group and Mastercard in March 2023.
Travellers will get to enjoy a discount off all flights when they pay with any Mastercard World or World Elite Consumer Credit and Debit cards on the Trip.com app, with a minimum spend. For details of the specific offer in each territory, please refer to the table below.
Mr Edmund Ong, Senior Product & Marketing Director (Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia), Trip.com, said: “At Trip.com, we are always seeking to help our customers plan the perfect trip. We hope that this promotion will encourage them to explore more of the world and live their dreams, and we look forward to introducing more of such programmes together with Mastercard in the coming months.”
Flight bookings on Trip.com in the first two weeks of August increased by 160% compared to the same period a year ago, solidifying the global rebound in the travel industry.
The Explore with Mastercard promotion will run for one year, from 1 September 2023 until 31 August 2024.
This partnership with Mastercard is part of Trip.com’s efforts to provide its customers with exclusive deals, such as the upcoming 9.9 Super Saver Sale that will be launched in September where those based in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia will be able to enjoy discounts and promotional codes for hotels, flights and tours and tickets during the 6th to 9th September campaign period.
About Trip.com
Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 29 local currencies on 48 sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. Visit trip.com.
