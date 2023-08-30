Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the psychedelic drugs market size is predicted to reach $8.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5%.
The growth in the psychedelic drugs market is due to the increase in the cases of mental illnesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest psychedelic drugs market share. Major players in the psychedelic drugs market include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, COMPASS Pathways PLC.
Psychedelic Drugs Market Segments
• By Type: Lysergic Acid Diethylamid (LSD), Ketamine, Phencyclidine, Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Salvia
• By Disease Indication: Depression, PTSD
• By Origin: Natural, Synthetic
• By Application: Treatment-Resistant Depression, Opiate addiction, Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder, Narcolepsy, Panic Disorders
• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy
• By Geography: The global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6345&type=smp
Psychedelic drug refers to a group of psychoactive drugs that alter perception, mood, and thought processes. All of the senses are affected by psychedelics, which change a person's thinking, perception of time, and emotions. These include chemicals such as Lysergic acid diethylamid (LSD) and plants such as peyote. These medications are used to treat a variety of brain conditions.
Read More On The Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Psychedelic Drugs Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-erectile-dysfunction-global-market-report
Drugs For Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-immunotherapy-global-market-report
Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Drugs Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn