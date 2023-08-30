Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the psychedelic drugs market size is predicted to reach $8.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

The growth in the psychedelic drugs market is due to the increase in the cases of mental illnesses. North America region is expected to hold the largest psychedelic drugs market share. Major players in the psychedelic drugs market include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, COMPASS Pathways PLC.

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segments

• By Type: Lysergic Acid Diethylamid (LSD), Ketamine, Phencyclidine, Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Salvia

• By Disease Indication: Depression, PTSD

• By Origin: Natural, Synthetic

• By Application: Treatment-Resistant Depression, Opiate addiction, Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder, Narcolepsy, Panic Disorders

• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6345&type=smp

Psychedelic drug refers to a group of psychoactive drugs that alter perception, mood, and thought processes. All of the senses are affected by psychedelics, which change a person's thinking, perception of time, and emotions. These include chemicals such as Lysergic acid diethylamid (LSD) and plants such as peyote. These medications are used to treat a variety of brain conditions.

Read More On The Psychedelic Drugs Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Psychedelic Drugs Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-erectile-dysfunction-global-market-report

Drugs For Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Drugs Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

