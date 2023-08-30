Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 31, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Kingsville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Canaan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens County Public Libraries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Clermont County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Village of Salineville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Bedford City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Sharon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Lockbourne
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Archer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Bowerston School District Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Marshall Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Wakeman Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lyme Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson
|Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|St. Albans Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Hanover
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Medina Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Mound Hill Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morgan
|Morgan County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Benton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Emerald Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pike
|Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pike County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Hiram Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Village of West Elkton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Gratis Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Shelby
|Botkins Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Metro Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Dunham Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Wayne
|Village of Shreve
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA