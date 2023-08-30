Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 31, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Kingsville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Canaan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens County Public Libraries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Clermont County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Village of Salineville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Bedford City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Franklin Sharon Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Lockbourne
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Archer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Bowerston School District Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Marshall Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Wakeman Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lyme Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson Madison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Licking Licking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
St. Albans Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Hanover
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Medina Medina County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Medina Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Mound Hill Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Morgan Morgan County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Benton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Emerald Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pike Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Pike County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Hiram Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Preble Village of West Elkton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Gratis Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Shelby Botkins Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Summit Metro Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Dunham Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Wayne Village of Shreve
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

