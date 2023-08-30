Join us in Illuminating Hope as the Miami Tower Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer
Because Children are more Precious than Gold and Hope is what Childhood Cancer Parents live on.
Hope is what Childhood Cancer parents live on. Hope for new treatments, for a future void of pain and suffering, Hope for a Cure. Thank you for giving Hope and Changing the World of Childhood Cancer.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt show of solidarity, on Friday, September 1st, as the sun sets over the beautiful city of Miami, the iconic Miami Tower will be aglow in shimmering Gold, a radiant tribute to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This inspiring event aims to not only raise awareness about Childhood Cancer but also to honor the indomitable spirit of the littlest Heroes who courageously battle this devastating disease.
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
The lighting ceremony, scheduled to take place at sunset on the first day of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, will be a poignant gathering that brings together the community, families, and children affected by Childhood Cancer. The Miami Tower, a symbol of strength and resilience, will cast its golden glow upon the city, reflecting the Hope, Bravery, and Determination of these young warriors.
In attendance will be children currently undergoing treatment for Childhood Cancer, showcasing their unyielding strength, as well as Childhood Cancer Survivors, and families who have tragically lost a child to this disease, a poignant reminder of the urgent need for continued research and support. This lighting event provides an opportunity for the community to stand united in support of those affected by Childhood Cancer. By participating in this very emotional ceremony, attendees will be showing their solidarity, acknowledging the strength of these children, and fostering a sense of hope for a future where NO CHILD has to battle cancer.
The Mystic Force Foundation's Light Miami Gold Initiative aims to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer and the dire need for increased funding for Childhood Cancer Research as well as bringing Hope to families and reminding them that they are never alone in their fight. They invite the community to be on the look out for other buildings, offices, monuments, and city halls that will light up Gold this month. It is the Foundation's Hope to one day see as much Gold in September as we see Pink in October.
The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to wear Gold in support of all children battling cancer. Media coverage is welcomed and appreciated, as it will help spread the message of hope and raise Awareness of Childhood Cancer. The public is asked to share photos using #GoldStrong #LightMiamiGold & #MiamiTowerGoesGold
Miami Tower
100 SE 2nd Street
Miami, FL 33131
at Sunset
Miami Tower is a 47-story office skyscraper, renowned for its dramatic exterior glass tiers and elaborate color-changing light installations that make it one of the most photographed buildings in the Miami skyline. The prestigious office tower is in the heart of downtown Miami and home to many of Miami’s established and most influential firms. Miami Tower was designed by I.M. Pei, who is often called a Master of Modern Architecture, and is known for cutting edge designs such as the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 15-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 5th anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer, and is 100% community supported.
